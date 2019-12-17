A cycle challenge with a World Cup hero, Leicester Tiger and Wham! icon

More than a cycling challenge – Make a new year’s resolution by joining Dallaglio Cycle Slam and Break The Cycle.

Are you ready for a cycling challenge across the Mediterranean next summer, where you could be joining World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio, England and Tigers legend Austin Healey and pop royalty in Andrew Ridgeley?

Then why don’t you join the Dallaglio Cycle Slam? The event could be a fantastic new year’s resolution by challenging yourself to get ready for the demanding stages as well as raising important funds for Dallaglio RugbyWorks with disengaged 14 to 17-year-olds.

Taking place in June and July 2020 across Spain and Portugal, the three-week cycling tour will see over 80 riders navigating their way through a route that will take in the likes of Valencia, Seville and Lisbon.

Once signed up to the Cycle Slam, all travel, accommodation and meals will be included in your cycling adventure, so you can focus on your attempts to take on the challenges of the Mediterranean course, whilst raising as much money as possible to help the 550 young people we work with thrive in the UK.

Over 15 days, the Slammers will cycle over a combined total of 1700km each on a route designed by Ben Wilson, former World Masters Games Road Race champion. Dallaglio Cycle Slam is a truly special event and riders will be a vital part of ensuring disengaged and disadvantaged young people will be able to succeed in life.

There will also be plenty of opportunities along the way to get into the team spirit with group gatherings at the end of each day and stage to get the camaraderie as rider raise each penny and pound through their pedal power.

All money raised will go to Dallaglio RugbyWorks. The charity helps over 550 young people across eight regions in England and Wales, with the aim of supporting young people with the highest needs in the country secure future opportunities in education, employment and training.

There are still places available on stages one and two on Cycle Slam, so if you wish to join Lawrence, Austin and Andrew on an incredible journey supporting a greater cause, book your place today by visiting dallagliorugbyworks.com or contacting Georgie@dallagliorugbyworks.com.

You could help break the cycle of lack of opportunities for disengaged young people to succeed in life by raising essential funds with your cycling efforts!