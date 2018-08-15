The England fly-half was arrested while on a trip with his new club, Gloucester

Danny Cipriani charged with nightclub assault in Jersey

England’s Danny Cipriani has been charged with common assault and assaulting police after a late-night incident at a Jersey nightclub.

Gloucester’s new star signing was arrested at the venue is St Helier in the early hours of Wednesday. The 30-year old fly-half will appear at Jersey Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and will also face charges of larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises.

Gloucester Rugby said in a statement that they were “very aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub.”

His new club will make a further announcement on the situation in “due course.”

Cipriani was in Jersey with his Gloucester team-mates as part of their pre-season preparations. The fly-half had moved to the club over the summer, having left Wasps for the second time in his career.

Cipriani had earned a recall to Eddie Jones’s England squad, touring South Africa in June. It had been three years since his last appearance for his country, but he had impressed with his performances on the trip.

Gloucester are set to kick off the new Gallagher Premiership season at home, facing Northampton Saints on Saturday 1 September.