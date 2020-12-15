Gloucester also announce that Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will join the club next season

Danny Cipriani leaves Gloucester with immediate effect

After a two-and-a-half year stint at Kingsholm, Danny Cipriani has opted to leave Gloucester Rugby with immediate effect. It is unknown where Cipriani, capped 16 times by England, will end up playing next.



Gloucester have also anounced that Glasgow and Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will be the playmaker’s successor, with the Scot set to join the Cherry and Whites next season.

On social media, Cipriani wrote of his departure: “After much deliberation I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with everyone.”



Gloucester confirmed the Hastings news shortly after Cipriani’s exit was confirmed.



Gloucester boss George Skivington said of 22-cap Hastings: “Adam has matured as a player impeccably over the last couple of years. He has developed into a top international fly-half. The most exciting part for us is that he’s still got plenty of room for development as well.

“With Adam, Lloyd Evans and George Barton coming through as well, it’s an area in our squad that we believe has a huge amount of promise in the immediate, but also long-term future.”

On Cipriani, Skivington also said: “Danny has been playing at the top of his game for over a decade now. His reputation in the game is undisputed.

“It has been a pleasure to have been a part of Danny’s career at Gloucester and I wish him well for his next challenge.”

