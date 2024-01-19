Diamond joins Newcastle as consultant DoR with winless Codling sacked

The former Worcester boss has a big job on his hands

Steve Diamond will join Newcastle Falcons as consultant director of rugby next month after the club removed head coach Alex Codling from his post following 14 straight losses since the start of the season.

Diamond, a former Sale Sharks and Worcester boss, will combine his existing consultancy role at the RFU with his new position at Kingston Park. Newcastle forwards coach Micky Ward will oversee the games against Perpignan and Northampton Saints, before Diamond arrives in the North East.

Diamond’s most recent role in rugby was as lead rugby consultant at Edinburgh last year but he will now get to work on helping Newcastle return to winning ways.

Reaction as Diamond joins Newcastle

Falcons chairman Matt Thompson said: “I am delighted to welcome Steve Diamond to the club. He is well known and respected throughout rugby, and we believe he is the right man to help us take the club forward.

“The work he did up at Edinburgh recently has contributed enormously to putting them on a sure footing, and at Worcester he did a remarkable job in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

“He knows the English rugby landscape very well, he is passionate about having a strong northern presence in the Gallagher Premiership and I’m excited about what can be achieved here with him on board.

“I would like to thank Alex Codling for all the hard work he has put in during his time as head coach, and during this interim period we will give Micky Ward all the support he needs for our games in Perpignan and Northampton.”

RFU executive director of performance rugby, Conor O’Shea, added: “We welcome the appointment of Steve as consultant director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons to ensure his continued involvement in the English game at this very important time.

“We would like to thank Newcastle Falcons for allowing Steve to continue in his advisory role on our work to achieve a sustainable and investible Tier 2 league in English rugby.

“Within the context of the Professional Game Partnership discussions we are wanting to create a whole-game solution and a Tier 2 that has improved standards, is integrated and fully contributes to the high-performance system in English rugby. Steve’s experience in growing clubs sustainably is valuable in helping us achieve that.”

