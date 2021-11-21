The Wales centre scored a curious try in Cardiff

Did Nick Tompkins knock-on or not against Wallabies?

Now the dust has settled on a frantic night in Cardiff, where a last-gasp Rhys Priestland kick gave Wales a breathless victory over Australia it’s time to take stock. And while we can talk about cards dished out and whether some calls by referee Mike Adamson were harsh or lenient, there was one incident we may hear more and more about for some time to come: the Nick Tompkins try.

You can see it here…

With the match finely poised at 16-13, Tompkins got his hand in the way of a Tom Wright pass, knocking it down and picking it up while Wallabies protested all around. Playing to the whistle he ran in, unimpeded. In real time Adamson ruled that the ball had gone backwards – so there was no knock-on.

There was a TMO review, and there were was protestation from Australia skipper James Slipper, but the score was upheld. Dan Biggar’s conversion had Wales 23-13.

But what did you make of the call? Was it the right one? Did the officials figuratively drop the ball here? Let us know via rugbyworldletter@futurenet.com or contact us on social media.

Earlier in the match, Wallabies full-back Kurtley Beale had seen yellow for a deliberate knock-down. So post match, Australia boss Dave Rennie addressed the Tompkins score, saying: “I thought some of the decision-making by the officials tonight was horrendous and played a big part in the result.

“It clearly goes forward and they get seven points out of us. In 20 years I’ve never had a crack at a ref – but I feel I had to tonight. We’ll end up getting an apology next week, but it won’t help the result.”

