If your side has impressed or has a story to tell, send in your nomination for Rugby World Team of the Month. The award is open to every amateur club in the world

Do you deserve to be our Team of the Month?

Rugby World has run a Team of the Month award for longer than we can remember. So there is a cachet and prestige to our award, the purpose of which has never changed. Simply, we want to recognise the achievements of amateur teams who help to make our sport so special.

Each month we select a team from the amateur game that has a story to tell. It could be an impressive sequence of results or an exceptional one-off performance. It could be for something achieved off the pitch, such as charitable work or a community project.

Or it could even be just because a team is soldiering on when it would be easier to throw in the towel. As was the case with English side Jarrovians, from South Tyneside.

They won Team of the Month in our June 2022 issue for their unstinting devotion to the cause in the face of some torrid results. They declined to drop to a social league because it would mean fewer games and a loss of players.

Other monthly winners last season included two U13 sides, Northampton Old Scouts (boys) and Tetbury (girls), and a youth team, Camelot Colts, who were mixing it with bigger sides as they neared the end of a magical 13-year journey as a group.

Kingswood Walking Rugby Club were rewarded for their role in providing activities for older people in the Bristol region. While St Francis, from Crawley, impressed us by bucking the trend – player numbers soared and so did their league position.

And we also had an overseas winner in AJ Super Rugby, a Nigerian club doing wonderful things in an impoverished area of Lagos. “Our desire is a social inclusion programme where boys and girls can learn rugby and express themselves through the game and dream big,” says their media officer Macaulay Maduwuba.

There is no geographical boundary to our award. Teams can be from anywhere in the world – including school teams. You just need to be from the amateur game.

So do you deserve to be our Team of the Month? We’re now seeking our first Rugby World monthly winner of 2022-23. So if you think your side deserves the accolade, just email alan.pearey@futurenet.com with brief details. We’ll pick it up from there. Please include a photo(s), whether a team picture or match action.

