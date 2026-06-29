Download your free Nations Championship wall chart here!

All the fixtures across Summer and Autumn for the inaugural Nations Championships including start times and stadiums for putting up at home or in the office...

The Nations Championships is rugby’s latest international tournament and here is a Nations Championship wall chart for your to download for free.

Bringing together 12 teams from two hemispheres, it formalises the Summer and Autumn Tours with a finals weekends at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in November.

From the north will be England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and France. Meanwhile the south will be represented by South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Fiji, and for the purposes of this championships, Japan.

To keep you in the know, Rugby World has a special issue dedicated to the new format with all you need to know including exclusive interviews with the likes of Guy Pepper, Darcy Graham and Eddie James. You can buy that here.

If you are unable to get a copy, don’t worry, we are letting you download the giant Nations Championships wall chart for free!

The Nations Championship starts on Saturday 4 July, the opening game being Dave Rennie’s first match in charge of the All Blacks as they face Six Nations champions France in Christchurch.

That weekend also sees the World Champion Springboks host England at altitude and Scotland travel to Argentina.

The Summer series will consist of three game weeks before Autumn sees the conclusion of the Championship in Europe.

The six finals will then take place between Friday 27 November and Sunday 29 November.

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