Bookmaker 888 are offering odds of 150-1 for Italy beating England – and here are a load of amazing scenarios considered more likely by the bookies!

Draw in US Presidential election considered more likely than Italy beating England

Not once in 26 previous meetings have England lost to Italy.

In fact, according to our preview of Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Rome, seven years have passed since England last won against Italy by fewer than 20 points.

England are overwhelming favourites for this match but 888 is offering enhanced odds to Rugby World readers. Rather than betting on England at 1-100, 888 has odds of 6-1 on Eddie Jones's team winning and 150-1 on Italy achieving a famous victory

Which got us wondering… With whopping odds like those, what would be considered more likely than Italy beating England?

Sticking with 888, they have these two long-shots priced as more likely:

Harry Maguire to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year at 100/1

Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl 100/1

That’s right, according to 888, at 100/1, Manchester United captain Maguire – he of the eventful holiday in Greece – is more likely to win SPOTY than Italy beat England. Just as wild, the lowly Miami Dolphins seem more likely to take the top prize in American Football.

Over at Betfred, there are some fun bets deemed more likely to come off.

Trump & Biden To Tie 269-269 In 2020 US Presidential Election at 66/1

Comedian Rufus Hound to win Dancing on Ice 2021 at 50/1

Borussia Monchengladbach to win the Champions League at 100/1

That’s right, in the throes of an American election campaign, Betfred think it’s more like that Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie, than for the Azzurri to finally topple the England rugby team.

Sticking with the novelty end, comedian Rufus Hound is considered the worst candidate to win Dancing on Ice 2021, but still has shorter odds than Italy. And then there’s the footballing underdogs of Borussia Monchengladbach, outside bets for winning the Champions League… Real outsiders.

Sticking with politics, Bet 365 have this for us.

Andy Burnham to be next Prime Minister of the UK at 50/1

That’s right – the bookmaker sees Manchester mayor Andy Burnham becoming the next Prime Minister after Boris Johnson, more likely than Italy beating England.

And finally, Betfair have a rugby one for us…

Japan to beat the British & Irish Lions at Murrayfield at 13/5

Fancy a flutter on the Brave Blossoms defeating the world’s most famous invitational side, in Edinburgh? Those odds look much closer than Italy’s don’t they…

