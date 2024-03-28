“Eat your heart out Finn Russell” – Watch worldie schools sevens try

The unique try is sure to live long in the memory

All tries count for five points but that doesn’t mean they are all equal, as was proved with this incredible bit of skill during a school sevens tournament.

The moment of magic was created by “Alfie from Shebbear College” during the Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens competition and it was captured on video.

In the clip below, the loose ball is gathered by a Shebbear College player and passed to Alfie, who sizes up his options.

He looks left, throws a dramatic dummy before opting for something even more flamboyant.

With the defence well positioned, he drops the ball behind him and back-heels it over the heads of those waiting to tackle him before gathering and scoring under the posts.

As you can see, some of the opposition players are understandably left rooted to the spot, unable to comprehend what they’ve just witnessed.

Naturally, the clip has racked up tens of thousands of views online, with many sharing in the amazement.

One user commented: “Eat your heart out Finn Russell. Outstanding.”

Another said: “This is utterly classic, Alfie is a star in the making.”

Old Wimbledonians RFC also reposted the video with the caption: “The try every back dreams of.”

