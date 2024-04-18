England hooker Amy Cokayne gets one-game ban for red card

The hooker was sent off against Scotland

England hooker Amy Cokayne will miss the team’s game against Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday after being banned for one match.

Cokayne was given a red card in England’s match against Scotland last weekend. The red came after the Leicester Tigers player was shown two yellow cards in the game. The first came after a tip tackle on Evie Gallagher and the second for a high tackle on her opposite number Lana Skeldon.

The disciplinary committee reduced the two-game suspension to one because of mitigation.

Amy Cokayne ban: Is discipline an issue for the Red Roses?

This is the second red card the Red Roses have seen in this year’s Women’s Six Nations. Sarah Beckett was handed a three-game ban after a crocodile roll on Michela Sillari in their opener against Italy.

Discipline has been one area England have been costly in this tournament. They have been ruthless in terms of results with convincing wins against Italy, Wales and Scotland. But the discipline side of their game has drawn criticism, particularly as it has been an issue for them previously.

In the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in 2022 Lydia Thompson was red carded early on. The card did not necessarily impact the outcome of the game, England could have won it with last play of the match, but it did hamper their performance.

So far the red cards have not stopped England from winning in the Women’s Six Nations. They have continued their domination in the tournament where they have not lost since 2018. A win against Ireland could set up a Grand Slam showdown against France in Bordeaux next Saturday.

