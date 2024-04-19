England hopeful Guy Pepper joins Bath from Newcastle on long-term deal

Pepper joins of a three-year contract

Bath rugby have added to their star signings as they have announced Guy Pepper will be joining the club next season.

The 20-year-old joins from Newcastle in a three-year deal. Pepper had his breakthrough season at Newcastle in the 2022/23 campaign. In his first seven appearances for the club he scored three tries.

Read more: Newcastle development

His performances caught the eye of England head coach Steve Borthwick as Pepper was a part of the England A squad who beat Portugal in February.

Newcastle chairman Matt Thompson said: “We share our supporters’ disappointment at Guy’s decision to move on, but of course we wish him the best of luck down at Bath.”

And Bath head coach Johann van Graan said: “Guy is one of the most talented and exciting back rowers in the English game. His hunger to improve and develop is evident and I believe he will be a big part of our team in the years to come.”

The back row is studying a degree in Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Durham. He will continue to do so on a part-time basis while playing for Bath.

Pepper is the latest example of Bath’s ability to pull in big signings. The Premiership club have signed stars like Ollie Lawrence, Finn Russell and Ted Hill in recent years.

The club are currently second in the English top-flight with just four rounds of the regular season left. It is a tight battle for a top four place with several clubs capable of reaching a play-off place.

Bath have not been in the Premiership semi-finals in 2020 and they will look to get back into them this campaign. The club last made the final in 2015 but we beaten by Saracens at Twickenham.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.