England rugby star tasered twice in arrest, says Spanish report

Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola has been involved in an incident in Majorca over the weekend

Saracens and England star Billy Vunipola was reportedly tasered twice before being arrested by Spanish police in Majorca after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Spanish outlet Ultima Hora reports that Vunipola was tasered at Epic Palma, a bar in the island’s capital, after security staff called the police with the No 8 said to have been visibly annoyed and displaying threatening behaviour having removed his shirt at 4.30am.

Vunipola, who is 6ft 2in and weighs around 20st, was reportedly unaffected by the first taser shot before being handcuffed following the second. He is then said to have been taken to the local Son Espases Hospital where it’s suggested he was sedated and bound to his bed. He was pictured and filmed arriving at court on Sunday.

Vunipola, 31, came off the bench in his club’s 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night before seemingly jetting off on holiday with his club not in action in this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup semi-finals having already been knocked out of the competition.

Billy Vunipola tasered, according to reports

Saracens released the following statement: “Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca.

“We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.”

Vunipola is thought to have been released on bail with Spanish authorities yet to comment on the incident.

The former Wasps man is set to leave Mark McCall’s side at the end of the season, with speculation rife that he is due to join Top 14 side Montpellier across the Channel. Vunipola has spent 11 years at the StoneX stadium while also racking up 75 England caps.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.