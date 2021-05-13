England A have not played since touring South Africa in 2016

England Saxons revert to England ‘A’ name

England’s second team will no longer be known as the Saxons after the Rugby Football Union decided the name was inappropriate. They revert to their former name of England ‘A’.

The A side will play their first game since touring South Africa in 2016, when they face Scotland A on 27 June in Leicester. It is also understood that uncapped players selected for the match will be captured by the respective nations.

The Saxons name was introduced in 2006, but the RFU have made the switch “as a better representation of our team today,” said an RFU spokesperson.

In April, it was announced that an independent diversity and inclusion advisory group, chaired by ex-England wing Ugo Monye, was being set up to “shape plans” and “challenge the RFU on its progress” in the area. You may also remember in October, the RFU said it would not ban the song ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ at England games, but would make an effort to educate fans on the song’s “history and provenance” given historic links with slavery.

As previously confirmed, England‘s Test team will also play in July, with matches lined up against the USA and Canada.

Wales will also play three Tests at the Principality Stadium this summer, starting with Canada on Saturday 3 July, and then two matches against Argentina in the two weeks after.

