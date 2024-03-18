England will compete in the upcoming Women's Six Nations

England rugby have launched separate social media channels for the Red Roses team.

The aim is to use the channels to tell more of the players’ stories and promote the women’s team more. It goes alongside the Rugby Football Union’s ambition of getting 100,000 women and girls playing rugby by 2027.

The RFU also want to sell out Twickenham Stadium for the 2025 women’s Rugby World Cup final. It is thought as a whole the Red Roses team backed the idea of separate channels, though some players were against the idea.

One player in favour is captain Marlie Packer who said: “This is a hugely progressive step for the Red Roses and women’s rugby.

“We want to engage with our rugby community and aid the growth of the game, especially ahead of a home Rugby World Cup in 2025. As players, we hope being able to see more Red Roses content will encourage more women and girls to follow our sport, pick up a rugby and try it for themselves.”

And Emily Scarratt added: “Our past Red Roses are trailblazers for women’s sport, inspiring the current squad to leave the shirt in a better place. We want to be role models for the next generation of England Rugby players and supporters, and these dedicated channels will allow us to tell the stories of many, connect with our supporters and showcase our authentic self on and off the field.”

England’s next tournament is the Women’s Six Nations and they will start their title defence with a game against Italy on 24 March.

The team are bidding to win the title for the sixth year in a row.

