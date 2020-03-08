England Women celebrate International Women’s Day with British Airways

To celebrate International Women’s Day, British Airways brought colleagues from its female mentoring programme together with hooker Amy Cokayne, full-back Sarah McKenna and lock Zoe Aldcroft from England Rugby’s Red Roses to discuss their careers and how they overcame challenges.

The women also discussed the importance of positive role models and shared guidance and advice with each other.

Find out more about women at British Airways here: https://careers.ba.com/women-at-british-airways

British Airways is a Principal Partner to Twickenham Stadium and the Official Airline Partner to England Rugby.

You can also see a video from last year (above) as some of England women’s rugby players join colleagues from British Airways to share their experiences of breaking down gender barriers.

