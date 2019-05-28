The entertaining aftermath of Bayonne’s promotion to the Top 14

Clutch kicks, stranded players and drinking in their kit: Bayonne celebrate promotion from the ProD2

There were scenes of jubilation in the South West of France after Bayonne’s promotion to the Top 14. The Basque club are back in the top flight after a last-minute kicked from Argentina international Martin Bustos Moyano saw Bayonne defeat Brive in the the ProD2 final.

Without scoring a try, Bayonne triumphed through seven penalties – from fly-half Manuel Ordas and Bustos Moyano – while Brive did score a try through Fijian Savanaia Galala. However, the match-closing heroics from the tee mean that Bayonne went up.

French sports paper Midi Olympique called the ex-Puma ‘King Bustos’ in the aftermath. The full-back has seen his game time reduced this season, throwing his future into doubt, but he stepped up and delivered the goods when it mattered most at the weekend.

Brive will now host Grenoble, who finished 13th in the Top 14, next Sunday in a last-chance, cross-division play-off. The winner will play in the Top 14 next season.

After the spectacle there were scenes of jubilation from the fans of the club, as their beloved team lifted the PrD2 title.

However, on the journey back from Pau, not everyone made it. As you will see from the Instagram story by former Scotland No 8 Johnnie Beattie, him, Torsten Van Jaarsveld and Tristan Tedder were all left behind in Pau by the bus and had to get a taxi back to Bayonne.

Just another story to tell about the day you become the ProD2 champions, hey…

Oh and of course it seems no celebration would be complete now without a title-winning player heading out after a match in team kit, so here is Bayonne wing Latu Latunipulu having a sup in the team colours.

Hey, it’s not every day you reclaim your place at the top table of French rugby.

But can Brive join the Basque side there?

