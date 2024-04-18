Who will make the top four?

Premiership semi-finals are on the horizon and the league is into the business end of the season. Several clubs are capable of making the top four to compete in the knockout rugby for the trophy.

Defending champions Saracens are among them but they have fierce competition.

So who is in the running for the Premiership semi-finals? Take a look below.

Premiership semi-finals chances: Northampton Saints

Current position and points: First with 49 points

Games remaining: Northampton v Leicester, 20 April; Harlequins v Northampton, 27 April; Northampton v Gloucester, 11 May; Bath v Northampton, 18 May.

Northampton Saints have been an impressive side this season and have so far only lost four games. Players like Fin Smith and George Furbank have propelled the team to the top of the table but their competition are hot on their heels.

Northampton are also still in the Champions Cup which adds more rugby to their schedule. But every top team wants to remain in competitions for as long as possible and they have squad depth capable of pulling off a double.

Bath

Current position and points: Second with 44 points

Games remaining: Exeter v Bath, 20 April; Bath v Saracens, 26 April; Newcastle v Bath, 10 May; Bath v Northampton, 18 May.

Bath have had a resurgence this season, thanks to part to marquee signing Finn Russell. That is why the news of his injury has come as a huge blow to the squad. The team have not put a timeline on his return, saying the Scotland international wants to be back “as soon as possible”.

He has been key for this campaign and comes good when the team are in tough spots. But Bath will be hoping they have built enough of a foundation to carry themselves through the rest of the season. With or without Russell.

Saracens

Current position and points: Third with 42 points

Games remaining: Saracens v Gloucester, 20 April; Bath v Saracens, 26 April; Bristol v Saracens, 11 May; Saracens v Sale, 18 May.

Saracens were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the last 16 and by quite a margin. They are far from the team who claimed three Champions Cup wins with their performances in European rugby lacking. However, they are still lethal in the Premiership and now have more time and rest to prep for their remaining league matches.

Their run-in is far from easy with their toughest remaining match likely to come against Bath.

Harlequins

Current position and points: Fourth with 42 points (behind Saracens on point difference)

Games remaining: Sale v Harlequins, 21 April; Harlequins v Northampton, 27 April; Exeter v Harlequins, 11 May; Harlequins v Bristol, 18 May.

Harlequins have shown they have the grit to get results with their 42-41 win against Bordeaux. They will want that winning momentum to spill into the Premiership, especially as they face some tough opposition in the closing stages.

Their most difficult match will come against table leaders Northampton. To take points off of them would boost their own semi-finals hopes and potentially help to avoid them in the play-offs.

Bristol Bears

Current position and points: Fifth with 40 points

Games remaining: Bristol v Newcastle, 21 April; Leicester v Bristol, 27 April; Bristol v Saracens, 11 May; Harlequins v Bristol, 18 May.

Bristol have had a good season, especially after a bruising campaign last season. Their run in becomes tricky in the last two rounds though as they face defending champions Saracens and Harlequins. If they manage to take points off of one or both of the teams their bid for a top four spot would improve tenfold.

They have only lost two more games that Northampton this season, that is how tight the competition is this campaign.

Exeter Chiefs

Current position and points: Sixth with 40 points (behind Bristol on point difference)

Games remaining: Exeter v Bath, 20 April; Gloucester v Exeter, 28 April; Exeter v Harlequins, 11 May; Leicester v Exeter, 18 May.

Exeter fell to a heavy defeat in Europe against Toulouse and they will be hoping it doesn’t dent their title hopes. Despite being sixth they are only nine points behind the top of the table.

The club have performed well, especially after some big names like Jack Nowell left last season.

Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Gloucester are also capable of getting a top four spot but would need a lot of results to go their way to do so.

