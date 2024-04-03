Everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations fantasy game

Who is topping the charts?

Women’s Six Nations fantasy game is well underway as the tournament has now completed its first two rounds.

If you haven’t played the game yet there is still time. The rules are the same as the men’s game but here is a reminder if you need:

You have 240 points to choose a starting XV and one bench player

You captain a player, whose points will double, and super sub the player on the bench, whose points will treble

If you select a starting player as your super sub their points will be halved

You can choose players from across all six teams but are only allowed four players from each nation

Points are awarded based on both attacking and defensive performance

Across the two rounds already played England’s Ellie Kildunne is the highest scorer with an average of 56.5 points. This is because she has scored four tries, carried for 317 metres and beaten eight defenders. The second highest average scorer is France’s Romane Menager with 39.5 and third-highest is Ireland’s Aoife Wafer with 37.5.

Those three players would be good to include in your team for round three but who else should you choose? One player who made a huge splash in the last round was Sam Monaghan. The Ireland co-captain made 30 carries in the team’s game against Italy.

England’s Rosie Galligan also had a good second round, recording 57 fantasy points against Wales. She was Player of the Match in the 46-10 win at Ashton Gate.

And Italy hooker Vittoria Vecchini is another player to consider after she was round two’s highest scorer with 67. She scored two tries in Italy’s win over Ireland.

You have plenty of time to assess your team as the tournament is in its fallow week this weekend and will return on 13 April.

