Exeter Chiefs fans driven mad by confusing Henry Slade video – as players leave comments

Is he staying or going?

Exeter Chiefs have driven fans mad with an ambiguous video of Henry Slade. The video was captioned “thank you Henry”, insinuating the star would be leaving the club.

The speech Slade gives in the video also suggests the player is leaving. He said: “I’ve won and lost, experienced heartbreak and elation.

“I have grown up and stood shoulder to shoulder with teammates who have become life long friends and I have started my own family here.

“To have pulled on the red rose for England was a dream come true and one that would never have been possible without the help of my Chiefs brothers…

“I have played with and learned from so many great players that have come through our changing room over a number of years. I take great pride in thinking I may have begun to have that impact on some of the young players here today.

“This is a special Chiefs squad. They have the desire, talent and ability to reach the very top. I am excited to see the journey they go on.”

Several fans asked the club to give them an answer at to if he was staying or going.

One wrote: “Is that his goodbye or him signing a contact????”

Another said: “So he’s leaving? This video is weirdly ambiguous.”

And a third wrote: “I love you @ExeterChiefs but you do regularly try my patience with your woeful comms to loyal supporters. This is not at all ‘clever’ and may just be the worst of the bunch….in a crowded field.”

It had been thought Slade was staying at the club. By comments left by players this could still be the case.

Alex Cuthbert wrote: “Anything to boost those subscriptions up hey.”

Ollie Woodburn added: “Good luck in Japan bro.”

Nothing has yet been confirmed.

