Fallout after England fans stuck in huge stadium queues in Marseille

With just half an hour before England’s opening Rugby World Cup match against Argentina, frustrated fans found themselves in huge stadium queues outside the Stade de Marseille, fearing for the worse.

As one spectator, Ian MacEachern said on X (seen below): “organisation of whole night disgusting, crowd situation felt dangerous”.

In the wake of the issue, World Rugby released a statement saying they would “implement measures” to avoid such scenes at future World Cup matches.

World Cup-winning former Springboks captain John Smit summed up the stadium queues situation neatly the next day, saying: “Getting into the Stade Velodrome in Marseille yesterday was messy, to those going today (for Scotland versus South Africa) leave earlier, the stadium cannot handle big numbers through limited gates while checking your ticket at two separate points, it also didn’t help the vibe when they ran out of beer…”

Some spectators also complained about the availability of beer at the Stade de France at the opening match of the Rugby World Cup, when France inflicted a first World Cup pool defeat on New Zealand.

World Rugby statement on stadium delays

World Rugby said of the scenes in Marseille: “We are aware of delays experienced by fans entering Stade de Marseille for the Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D match between England and Argentina match this evening.

“While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue.”

Stadium queues for Ireland match too

There’s were also big stadium queues in Bordeaux for Ireland’s match with Romania.

As Rúaidhrí O’Connor of the Irish Independent tweeted: “Lots of Ireland fans in danger of missing kick-off… big queues outside the Stade de Bordeaux.”

Let’s hope we don’t see any more scenes like this going forward.

Are you in France and have you experienced issues with stadium queues? Let us know at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

