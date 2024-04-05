An Italian centre has been left out

Six Nations Team of the Championship has been revealed but there is one big omission – Italy centre Juan Ignacio Brex.

The star was Player of the Match twice during Italy’s best-ever Six Nations campaign. The nation went three games unbeaten, something they had never previously achieved. However, the player chosen in the fan-voted team in Ignacio Brex’s spot was Ireland’s Bundee Aki. It is hard to ignore the quality he brings to the Irish team, who won the 2024 title. But it could be argued the Italian player had a better tournament.

Here is the full fan-voted Six Nations Team of the Championship:

Thomas Ramos (France); Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Tommaso Menoncello (Italy), James Lowe (Ireland); Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Andrew Porter (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Uini Atonio (France), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Caelan Doris (Ireland), Michele Lamaro (Italy), Ben Earl (Wales).

Another player who could been seen as a small omission is Tommy Reffell. While he played in a Welsh team who did not record a single win in the tournament and finished last, Reffell himself had an impressive tournament.

The Welshman had eight breakdown steals, the most of any player, and made the third-highest tackles with 78.

He may have been overlooked by fans in the vote because of Wales’ disappointing campaign. They picked up the wooden spoon for the first time in over two decades. Head coach Warren Gatland even offered his resignation after the end of the tournament but the Wales Rugby Union want him to remain in charge.

The coach insisted throughout the tournament the team were in a rebuilding stage.

