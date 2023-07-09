Fathers and sons that have played at the Rugby World Cup

Multiple parent and child duos have represented countries at the World Cup

Fathers and sons, there are countless examples of children that have grown up to follow in their parents footsteps. Many have represented countries at the World Cup as their fathers have done before them.

Here are a few examples of parent and son duos who have played at Rugby World Cups.

Fathers and sons: Andy and Owen Farrell

Andy Farrell made the switch to rugby union from league in 2005. He made his England 15s debut in 2006 and was selected for the 2007 World Cup. England headed into the tournament as defending champions and made it to the final but lost to South Africa. Andy withdrew before their quarter-final against Australia with a calf injury.

His son Owen has also played at the World Cup, on more than one occasion. The 2023 tournament will be his third and in 2019 he captained England to a final where they were also beaten by South Africa.

Emile and Romain Ntamack

Emile Ntamack made his debut for France in 1994 and represented the country at the World Cup in 1995 and 1999. In 1995 France reached the semi-finals but were beaten by South Africa. And in 1999 they reached the final but lost out to Australia.

His son Romain won his first French cap in 2019 and starred at the World Cup later that year. France reached the quarter-finals but lost to Wales. Romain is set to represent France once again at a World Cup, this time hosted by the country in 2023.

Fathers and sons: Kuli and Taulupe Faletau

Kuli Faletau represented Tonga and won his first cap in 1988. He went onto play in the 1999 World Cup but they didn’t qualify for the knock-out stages. They did register a win though, a 28-25 victory over Italy.

His son Taulupe plays for Wales, the family moved to the country in 1997, and has represented the country at the World Cup. He played in the 2011 and 2015 editions, where Wales got to the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. He did not play in 2019 through injury but he is set to take to the tournament’s field again in 2023.

David and Scott Sio

David Sio played for Samoa and represented the country at the 1991 World Cup – the nation’s first time at the tournament. They got through the pool stage and faced Scotland in the quarter-final. They lost the last eight match 28-6.

His son Scott represents Australia, he qualifies as it is his country of birth, and featured at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. In 2015 Australia reached the final but lost to New Zealand and in 2019 they made the quarter-finals but were defeated by England.

Fathers and sons: Gavin and Adam Hastings

Gavin Hastings represented Scotland at three World Cups – 1987, 1991 and 1995. Scotland reached the quarter-finals, semi-finals and quarters in those tournaments.

His son Adam plays for Scotland and has represented the country in one World Cup, in 2019. The team did not progress out of the pools, coming third in their group. Hastings could represent Scotland in the 2023 tournament but it has not yet been confirmed.

