FC Barcelona Rugby to tour Japan with Messi and Co.

When Barcelona’s soccer superstars go on their summer tour of Asia this summer, they will be taking another sports side with them: Barca’s amateur rugby side.

The FC Barcelona club is so much more than just La Liga giants, with the women’s team and men’s basketball famous branches of the world-renowned sports club. FC Barcelona Rugby have been part of that family since 1924, and they compete in the División de Honor de Rugby, Spain’s top club rugby competition.



According to Spanish paper Sport, Barca’s soccer giants have decided to take the rugby side with them for the first leg of their tour, to Japan in July, for two reasons. Firstly, in honour of the Rugby World Cup being hosted in the Land of the Rising Sun from September until early November. And secondly, to commemorate the rugby club’s 95th year and the side making Copa del Rey final in later April – the side’s first visit to the showcase in almost 35 years.