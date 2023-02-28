Female British and Irish Lions tour set to go ahead

A two-year feasibility study will reportedly conclude a tour is possible

The first female British and Irish Lions tour is reportedly set to be given the go-ahead when a two-year feasibility study concludes this week.

The Telegraph reports the Women’s Lions feasibility group will determine on Tuesday that a tour is possible in massive news for the women’s game, just months after an exhilarating Rugby World Cup 2021.

The 13-strong group was steered by Lions chair Ieuan Evans and consisted of professional rugby administrators, former players and business executives.

The group had to ascertain whether a tour was financially viable, if suitable opposition could be found and if it could slot well into the women’s calendar.

One problem a women’s Lions tour would face is that the side would be heavily dominated by England players. The Red Roses narrowly lost the World Cup final to New Zealand but entered the tournament as the world’s top-ranked side.

Simon Middleton, who will leave his role as coach after the upcoming Six Nations, saw his side’s unbeaten run stretch to a record-breaking 30 matches with victory over Canada in the semi-final before suffering heartbreak at Eden Park in November.

However, there is hope that by creating a touring side, competition and investment will increase across the four unions involved.

Given the differences between the two games, it is unlikely that a women’s Lions tour would replicate or mirror the men’s. The men are due to tour Australia next in 2025 while possible women’s destinations include France and New Zealand given their playing strength.

France finished third at the recent World Cup and were the last side other than England to win the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

