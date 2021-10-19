Fiji have named a temporary coaching staff alongside their squad

Fiji Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Fiji have named a temporary coaching staff for the upcoming autumn International fixtures against Spain, Wales and Georgia.

Vern Cotter, the usual head coach, and the team’s other southern hemisphere-based coaches are not involved due to travel restrictions.

Instead former Wales international Gareth Baber, who guided the Fiji sevens team to gold at this year’s Olympics, has been announced as the head coach. He will be assisted by former Ireland captain Rory Best, ex-Scotland fly-half Duncan Hodge and breakdown coach Richie Gray, who is part of the normal coaching set-up.

Similarly to the coaches, no southern hemisphere-based players are included in the 28-man squad for the November Tests because of the pandemic.

Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra is also absent due to injury and there is a lack of depth in certain positions. However, there are experienced players involved, like Toulon’s Leone Nakarawa, Clermont’s Peni Ravai, La Rochelle‘s Levani Botia and Perpignan’s Ben Volavola.

Baber said: “Working with the Flying Fijians is a fantastic challenge in a very unique situation. With the logistical difficulties for Vern Cotter and his staff preventing their travel it falls to me to combine this unbelievable playing talent and expertise of the support staff into a winning formula in such a short space of time.

“But what an honour it is and I am fully aware of the expectation for performance for the three games and the opportunity this creates for all concerned.”

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/cap)

Leeroy Atalifo (10 Mar 1988/Edinburgh/Prop/2014 v Cook Islands/15)

Masivesi Dakuwaqa (14 Feb 1994/Toulon/Back-row)

Mesake Doge (4 Jan 1993/Dragons/Prop/2016 v Georgia/4)

Johnny Dyer (6 Feb 1992/Biarritz/Back-row/2019 v New Zealand Maori/4)

Mesulame Kunavula (31 Oct 1995/Edinburgh/Back-row/2020 v Georgia/3)

Bill Mata (22 Oct 1991/Edinburgh/2017 v Australia/17)

Samuel Matavesi (13 Jan 1992/Northampton Saints/Hooker/2013 v Canada/17)

Eroni Mawi (2 Jun 1996/Saracens/Prop/2018 v Samoa/14)

Temo Mayanavanua (9 Nov 1997/Lyon/Lock/2020 v Georgia/3)

Leone Nakarawa (2 Apr 1988/Toulon/Lock/2009 v Tonga/64)

Peniami Narisia (10 Jun 1997/Brive/Hooker/2021 v New Zealand/1)

Tevita Ratuva (8 May 1995/Scarlets/Lock/2019 v New Zealand Maori/8)

Peni Ravai (16 Jun 1990/Clermont/Prop/2013 v Romania/36)

Luke Tagi (23 June 1997/Provence/Prop)

Albert Tuisue (6 Jun 1993/London Irish/Lock/2018 v Tonga/10)

Peceli Yato (17 Jan 1993/Clermont/Back-row/2015 v Tonga/22)

Backs

Levani Botia (14 Mar 1989/La Rochelle/Centre/2013 v Portugal/21)

Vilimoni Botitu (15 Jun 1998/Nawaka/Fly-half or centre)

Eneriko Buliruarua (23 Jan 1997/La Rochelle/Centre)

Frank Lomani (18 Apr 1996/Northampton Saints/Scrum-half/2017 v Samoa/17)

Nikola Matawalu (8 Mar 1989/Montauban/Scrum-half/2010 v Japan/40)

Waisea Nayacalevu (26 Jun 1990/Stade Français/Centre or wing/2012 v Japan/25)

Eroni Sau (5 Feb 1990/Edinburgh/Wing/2018 v Uruguay/5)

Seta Tuicuvu (7 Sep 1995/Brive/Wing or full-back/2018 v Scotland/4)

Aminiasi Tuimaba (26 Mar 1995/Pau/Wing)

Josua Tuisova (4 Feb 1994/Lyon/Centre or wing/2017 v Scotland/14)

Ben Volavola (13 Jan 1991/Perpignan/Fly-half/2015 v New Zealand Maori/39)

Jiuta Wainiqolo (10 Mar 1999/Toulon/Wing)



Fiji Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 6 November, Spain v Fiji (3pm, Estadio Nacional Universidad Complutense, Madrid)

Sun 14 Nov, Wales v Fiji (3.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 Nov, Georgia v Fiji (tbc)

