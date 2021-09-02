Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021
There is a feast of international rugby coming up this autumn, with men’s and women’s Test matches scheduled in Europe and North America.
Highlights include repeats of the previous two Rugby World Cup finals. England take on world champions South Africa on 20 November at Twickenham while the Red Roses play a two-Test series against the Black Ferns, who triumphed in the 2017 final.
The All Blacks face Wales and Ireland while there is a Barbarians double-header to wrap things up at the end of November.
All Tests involving the men’s Six Nations countries, bar Ireland, will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime in a similar arrangement to last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.
Below we’ve listed all the details of the autumn Internationals – men’s and women’s – coming up. Some fixture dates, kick-offs and TV information are still to be confirmed, and these will be updated when announced.
All kick-offs UK & Ireland time.
SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER
USA v New Zealand Men (8pm, FedExField, Washington DC)
WEEKEND 29-31 OCTOBER
England v New Zealand Women (tbc)
SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER
Scotland v Tonga Men (2.30pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime
Wales v New Zealand Men (5.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
USA v Ireland Men (tbc, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)
TUESDAY 2 NOVEMBER
USA v Canada Women (2am, Infinity Park, Colorado)
WEEKEND 5/6/7 NOVEMBER
England v New Zealand Women (tbc)
SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER
USA v Canada Women (2am, Infinity Park, Colorado)
Ireland v Japan Men (1pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Italy v New Zealand Men (1pm, Stadio Olimpico) Live on Amazon Prime
France v South Africa Women (2pm, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes)
England v Tonga Men (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime
Wales v South Africa Men (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
France v Argentina Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime
Spain v Fiji Men (tbc)
SUNDAY 7 NOVEMBER
Scotland v Australia Men (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime
WEEKEND 13/14/15 NOVEMBER
England v Canada Women (tbc)
SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER
Italy v Argentina Men (1pm, Stadio Olimpico) Live on Amazon Prime
Scotland v South Africa Men (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime
France v New Zealand Women (2pm, Stade du Hameau, Pau)
Ireland v New Zealand Men (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
England v Australia Men (5.30pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime
SUNDAY 14 NOVEMBER
France v Georgia Men (1pm, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux) Live on Amazon Prime
Wales v Fiji Men (3.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
WEEKEND 19/20/21 NOVEMBER
England v USA Women (tbc)
SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER
Scotland v Japan Men (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime
Italy v Uruguay Men (1pm) Live on Amazon Prime
France v New Zealand Women (2pm, Stade Pierre-Antoine, Castres)
England v South Africa Men (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime
Wales v Australia Men (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
France v New Zealand Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime
Georgia v Fiji Men (tbc)
SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER
Ireland v Argentina Men (2.15pm) Live on Channel 4 & RTE
Wales v Canada Women (tbc)
SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER
Barbarians v Samoa Men (2.30pm, Twickenham)
Barbarians v South Africa Women (tbc, Twickenham)
