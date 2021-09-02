Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

There is a feast of international rugby coming up this autumn, with men’s and women’s Test matches scheduled in Europe and North America.

Highlights include repeats of the previous two Rugby World Cup finals. England take on world champions South Africa on 20 November at Twickenham while the Red Roses play a two-Test series against the Black Ferns, who triumphed in the 2017 final.

The All Blacks face Wales and Ireland while there is a Barbarians double-header to wrap things up at the end of November.

All Tests involving the men’s Six Nations countries, bar Ireland, will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime in a similar arrangement to last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.

Below we’ve listed all the details of the autumn Internationals – men’s and women’s – coming up. Some fixture dates, kick-offs and TV information are still to be confirmed, and these will be updated when announced.

All kick-offs UK & Ireland time.

SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER

USA v New Zealand Men (8pm, FedExField, Washington DC)

WEEKEND 29-31 OCTOBER

England v New Zealand Women (tbc)

SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER

Scotland v Tonga Men (2.30pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Wales v New Zealand Men (5.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

USA v Ireland Men (tbc, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

TUESDAY 2 NOVEMBER

USA v Canada Women (2am, Infinity Park, Colorado)

WEEKEND 5/6/7 NOVEMBER

England v New Zealand Women (tbc)

SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER

USA v Canada Women (2am, Infinity Park, Colorado)

Ireland v Japan Men (1pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Italy v New Zealand Men (1pm, Stadio Olimpico) Live on Amazon Prime

France v South Africa Women (2pm, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes)

England v Tonga Men (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Wales v South Africa Men (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

France v Argentina Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

Spain v Fiji Men (tbc)

SUNDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Scotland v Australia Men (2.15pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

WEEKEND 13/14/15 NOVEMBER

England v Canada Women (tbc)

SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER

Italy v Argentina Men (1pm, Stadio Olimpico) Live on Amazon Prime

Scotland v South Africa Men (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

France v New Zealand Women (2pm, Stade du Hameau, Pau)

Ireland v New Zealand Men (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

England v Australia Men (5.30pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

SUNDAY 14 NOVEMBER

France v Georgia Men (1pm, Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux) Live on Amazon Prime

Wales v Fiji Men (3.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

WEEKEND 19/20/21 NOVEMBER

England v USA Women (tbc)

SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Scotland v Japan Men (1pm, BT Murrayfield) Live on Amazon Prime

Italy v Uruguay Men (1pm) Live on Amazon Prime

France v New Zealand Women (2pm, Stade Pierre-Antoine, Castres)

England v South Africa Men (3.15pm, Twickenham) Live on Amazon Prime

Wales v Australia Men (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

France v New Zealand Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

Georgia v Fiji Men (tbc)

SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER

Ireland v Argentina Men (2.15pm) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Wales v Canada Women (tbc)

SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Barbarians v Samoa Men (2.30pm, Twickenham)

Barbarians v South Africa Women (tbc, Twickenham)

