Fiji squad for the Autumn Nations Cup

New coach Vern Cotter has picked his first Fiji squad of 32. Fiji are set to take on the Autumn Nations Cup next month.

Stand-out names with the group include Bristol Bears star Semi Radradra, Glasgow Warriors lock Leone Nakarawa, Stade Français centre Waisea Nayacalevu and well-known wingers Nemani Nadolo and Josua Tuisova.

The squad also includes nine Fiji-based players: Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake, Jone Koroiduadua, Chris Minimbi, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Serupepeli Vularika. The group were part of the Skipper Cup and have been training together under the Fiji Rugby Academy.

“These players have the ability, with guidance from senior players, to become great Flying Fijians,” boss Cotter said. “We will certainly be demanding a lot from them with guidance by the senior ones in the squad.”