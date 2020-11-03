Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

The Autumn Nations Cup is a new eight-team tournament taking place in the northern hemisphere across four weekends in November and December 2020.

The tournament features the Six Nations teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – as well as Georgia and Fiji.

Countries have been split into two pools, with England, Georgia, Ireland and Wales in one and Fiji, France, Italy and Scotland in the other. They will play each team in their pool once to determine their standing in the pool table and will then face the country ranked in the same position in the other pool over a ‘finals weekend’.

Amazon Prime Video is the main broadcaster in the UK, showing 14 of the 16 matches, while Channel 4 has the rights to show Ireland’s matches against Wales, England and Georgia.

Welsh language channel S4C has the rights to show Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup matches while RTE will show Ireland’s games in Ireland.

Here is the full match schedule as well as kick-off, venue and TV information.

Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Round One

Friday 13 Nov, Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4, RTE & S4C

Saturday 14 Nov, Italy v Scotland, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 14 Nov, England v Georgia, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime

Sunday 15 Nov, France v Fiji, 3pm, Stade de la Rabine Live on Amazon Prime

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, Italy v Fiji, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 21 Nov, England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime, Channel 4 & RTE

Saturday 21 Nov, Wales v Georgia, 5.15pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime & S4C

Sunday 22 Nov, Scotland v France, 3.15pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime

Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, Scotland v Fiji, 1.45pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 28 Nov, Wales v England, 4pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime & S4C

Saturday 28 Nov, France v Italy, 8.10pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime



Sunday 29 Nov, Ireland v Georgia, 2pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec, Georgia v TBD, midday, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 5 Dec, Ireland v TBD, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium Live on Amazon Prime & RTE

Saturday 5 Dec, Wales v TBD, 4.45pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime & S4C

Sunday 6 Dec, England v TBD, 2pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.