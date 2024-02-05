Finn Russell makes cheeky roof joke after Scotland sneak Wales win

The Scotland captain made a funny quip after the match at Principality Stadium

The build-up to Wales v Scotland was dominated by talk of the roof and Finn Russell’s cheeky joke after the game provided a few laughs.

First Warren Gatland vented his frustration at Scotland insisting it remained open despite the drizzly forecast. He said: “The roof’s going to be open, Scotland want the roof open which I think is a little bit disappointing from an atmosphere point of view, because when that roof is shut it does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium. But that’s the decision that they made.”

Then Scotland performed a dramatic U-turn and the roof was closed. Having been in Cardiff on Saturday, the right decision was eventually made as the weather was miserable and would have definitely inhibited what turned out to be a crazy spectacle.

Scotland raced into a 27-0, and seeming unassailable lead, only for two yellow cards to let Wales back into the game. A defiant rearguard action from Gatland’s men almost saw them raise the roof with an unbelievable comeback, falling just short in a 27-26 defeat.

Captain Russell admitted he was hugely disappointed with the second-half showing from his men but was still pleased to win in the Welsh capital for the first time since 2002. After the game, he was asked about his kicking at goal – something he suggested he had been struggling with during the week – and the 31-year-old did not miss an opportunity to make a tongue-in-cheek comment.

The Finn Russell roof joke

When asked about his kicking, after a 100% display off the tee with three conversions and two penalties, Russell jokingly replied: “Yeah we are indoors so it was nice and easy. I’ll have a chat with the guys at the SRU and get a roof over there (at Murrayfield).

“My kicking was good, I’ve been feeling good the last week so that was pleasing for me to hit five from five. That effectively proved the point in the end. The boys scored two tries under the posts which makes it a little bit easier as well.”

Bath star Russell went on to play down the importance of the roof being closed given his past club experience at the La Défense Arena in the Top 14.

He added: “The roof being shut, obviously I played at Racing and know what it’s like, so it didn’t change too much for me being indoors.”

