Five changes you should make to your Fantasy Six Nations team for round three

With the next round of the Six Nations set to kick off, what changes should you make to your fantasy Six Nations team?

There were a number of injuries in the last round of the Six Nations and during the fallow week players have impressed or disappointed on club duty, meaning there have been a number of changes made to the Six Nations sides this weekend.

But what five changes should be made to your Fantasy Six Nations team for round three?

Martin Page-Relo

The scrum half came into the squad against Ireland in the last round, coming off the bench as the Italians struggled against last year’s Grand Slam champions.

Gonzalo Quesada revealed he would give all three of the Italy scrum-halves a start in the first three games, so after Alessandro Garbisi and Stephen Varney, now it is Lyon’s Page-Relo who gets a go at No 9.

The French-born Italian international could be inspired to defeat France this weekend and help guide the Azzurri to a historic victory, and with the 25-year-old being a cheap option, it could free up a space for a more expensive player to join your squad.

Bundee Aki

The Irish centre has been in immense form since the warm-up games to the World Cup last year, and he has carried it into this Six Nations campaign with a thunderous performance in round one against France.

The Connacht player was not involved in the squad as Ireland strolled to victory over Italy, as he was replaced by Stuart McCloskey for the match, with the Ulsterman impressing enough to earn himself a spot on the bench against Wales.

But with Aki proving to be key to the Ireland team, he would be a great addition to your fantasy team after a week off. He has a try-scoring touch after scoring seven in the last year for Andy Farrell’s side and could repeat the trick this weekend in Dublin.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey

The dynamic winger scored the winning try as France defeated Scotland in a serious test last time out for Fabien Galthié’s side.

The ability to score tries out of nothing is a great ingredient to have when deciding who to put in your fantasy back three.

And with the Bordeaux Bègles winger significantly less costly than his club and France team-mate, Damian Penaud, he is an option to add a significant try-scoring treat, but on the relative cheap.

Finn Russell

Many fantasy players may already have the ‘Messi of rugby’ in their sides, but if he is not in your team, then now is the time to put him in.

Russell was incredible as Scotland fell just short against France, and with his history against England, he should be assured a place in your team.

Scotland know it will be a tight game, and his ability to control play and slot over kicks will be essential.

So, Russell would be a fine addition to the team, as the Scot more often than not delivers against England in the Calcutta Cup.

Ryan Baird

The Irish international should be the bench option for any fantasy team. Ryan Baird is destined to get minutes with the way that Andy Farrell uses his bench.

The Leinster man has displayed his ability at club level, and he will soon be a regular fixture in the starting XV for Ireland, but at the moment he is a world-class option on the bench.

Baird’s pace and physicality off the bench are always a threat, and he is a great tool in the Irish attack once he is on the pitch and should be the same against Wales.

