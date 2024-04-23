Five things we learned from round four of Women’s Six Nations

England and France are still on for a Grand Slam

Round four of the Women’s Six Nations generated a lot of storylines in the competition. England beat Ireland by a record amount of points between the nations at Twickenham. The game also drew the second largest crowd for a women’s rugby game ever.

Scotland, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the tournament against Italy. Finally, France beat Wales convincingly to see the women in red heading towards the wooden spoon.

Read more: Women’s Six Nations fixtures

But what have we learned from the round? Take a look below

Round four of the Women’s Six Nations: Give Kildunne an inch, she’ll take a mile

England full-back Ellie Kildunne won her third player of the match award in four games after a stellar performance against Ireland. She not only scored a hat-trick but she beat 17 defenders, carried 351 metres and made six line breaks. According to Opta those are the highest of any player in the tournament for a decade.

As soon as Kildunne found some space she created an opportunity for her team. She was a key part of the 14-try rout at Twickenham which brought her try tally to nine. She is the top try-scorer in the tournament, scoring four more tries than the next highest scorer.

Scotland are history makers

Scotland edged out Italy in a 17-10 match which saw the visitors record some history. The win was Scotland’s first victory in Italy for 25 years and the win has taken them to third in the table.

The third-place finish is the goal for Scotland, Ireland and Italy, Wales are now incapable of taking the spot, as the position will secure qualification for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

France have flair

France showed they have their own deadly threats in attack against Wales. There was one particular try that caught fans’ attention. Wales’ scrum-half Sian Jones tried to find a teammate with a pass as the team looked to score but France wing Joanna Grisez read the play. She intercepted and ran 95m to finish off the move.

It was just one of several skilful attacks from France, which they will want to put into play again against England this weekend.

Wales heading towards wooden spoon

Wales suffered a heavy defeat at the hand of France and it was their fourth straight loss in the competition. So far they have only picked up one point which came against Scotland as they finished within seven points of their opposition.

The team’s last match is against Italy and because of the difference in points in the table, Wales will have to record at least a bonus-point win to avoid the wooden spoon.

It all comes down to the last game

England’s thumping of Ireland and France’s dispatch of Wales means both teams are still on for a Grand Slam. This has set up a winner-takes-all decider in Bordeaux on Saturday with the Red Roses the favourites to take the crown for the sixth successive year.

If England win it will also be the third time in a row they have won the Grand Slam. The team are utterly dominant in the competition but their reign will have to end at some point and France will be hoping it is this year.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.