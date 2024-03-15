Five Women’s Six Nations players set to take the championship by storm

The tournament is starting on 23 March

Women’s Six Nations players are preparing for the tournament to begin on 23 March and England will be looking to win their sixth successive title. The Red Roses have been utterly dominant in the tournament in recent years. They last lost a match in the competition in 2018, an 18-17 loss to France.

The other teams in the competition will be gunning for their crown. Each nation has star players which will aid them in attempting to win the title. But who will take the championship by storm? Here are some players to watch out for.

Gabrielle Vernier

The French centre was last year’s Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship. She scored five tries and made eight offloads in the tournament. France came up just short in the final round where they narrowly lost to England at Twickenham.

Not only does she bring scoring ability to the French side but her defence is impeccable. Crunching tackles and reading play expertly easily makes her one of, if not the best player in the French team.

Jasmine Joyce

The Wales wing did not compete in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations as she was away with sevens duty. However, she is now back in the mix and ready to remind everyone what she is capable of.

Joyce’s speed is electric, if she is given an inch of space she will turn it into a mile. She is exactly the attacking threat Wales need as the team continues to progress under Ioan Cunningham.

Fran McGhie

The Scotland wing produced one of the tries of the 2023 tournament. She beat two defenders as she weaved her way to the line against Ireland.

She was a main component in Scotland securing their first back-to-back wins in the competition in 17 years last year.

Marlie Packer

Not only is Marlie Packer undefeated as England captain but she has added more than leadership qualities to the victories. In the 2023 Women’s Six Nations she was the highest try-scorer, dotting down seven times.

The amount of tries she scored also made her the tournament’s top points scorer with 35. She also aided England with the most carries, her total coming to 71. She is at the heart of everything England do and is sure to light up the pitch once again.

Linda Djougang

The Ireland prop is hugely experienced and is skilful at the breakdown and set piece.

As well as being an expert in her position, she is also capable of wracking up tries. She has scored five Women’s Six Nations tries in total and continues to be a dependable player for her country.

