Former British and Irish Lion joins Wallabies coaching staff under Schmidt

The coach finished off Joe Schmidt's staff

Former British and Irish Lion Geoff Parling has been announced to be joining Australia’s coaching team. The Lions will tour Australia next year and compete in three Tests against them.

Parling is new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt’s final addition to his coaching staff. Other coaches like Mike Cron have already been announced.

“It’s an honour to coach the Wallabies and to work alongside Joe and the coaching group he has put together,” Parling said.

“The events on the horizon for the Wallabies and Australian Rugby represent an incredible opportunity for everyone involved in the game. I will look to work hard with the Rebels through until the end of Super Rugby, then knuckle down and help push the Wallabies forward.”

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt added: “Geoff has spent more than 20 years, playing and coaching in the professional game.

“His understanding of the lineout, along with his Super Rugby knowledge, and previous experience with the Wallabies will add value to our coaching group.”

Parling was a part of the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour. He made his debut for England in 2012 with his last cap coming in 2015.

During his club career he competed for Newcastle, Leicester and Exeter in the Premiership before moving abroad. He finished his career playing for Japan’s Munakata Sanix Blues and Australia’s Melbourne Rebels.

The 40-year-old retired from playing in 2018 and became the Rebels lineout coach. He also garnered experience as Australia’s assistant coach under former head coach Dave Rennie.

Parling will be aiding Schmidt’s Wallabies against the Lions in the summer of 2025.

The three Tests are set to take place on 19 and 26 July and 2 August.

