Former England international Sam Burgess lands head coach job

Sam Burgess has been unveiled as the next head coach of Super League side Warrington Wolves from the start of the 2024 campaign after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old will become Super League’s youngest head coach when he takes over after the departure of Daryl Powell. He will report to and work with incoming director of rugby Gary Chambers.

The Wire appeared on course to bring Justin Holbrook to Halliwell Jones Stadium. But they had to look elsewhere when the former St Helens coach decided instead to sign for Sydney Roosters as an assistant coach.

The search led Warrington to Australia, and to take a gamble on former England dual-code international Sam Burgess, who has no elite-level head coach experience.

Burgess has made no secret of his desire to return to Super League at some time. In a statement on the Warrington Wolves’ website, he said: “I’m pleased to confirm I will take on the role of head coach at the Warrington Wolves.

“From playing in the Super League to having the opportunity to lead an incredible club, it’s a full circle moment and one I am fully committed to and excited by.

“I want to thank Simon [Moran], Stuart [Middleton] and Karl [Fitzpatrick] at the Wolves for their courage and collaboration, as I look forward to returning to England to coach this great club.

“To Russell [Crowe], Blake [Solly], JD [Demetriou] and the stakeholders at South Sydney, thank you for supporting me in taking on this new position. We still have an opportunity to play some great football for the remainder of the year and to do so alongside our current staff and squad is my focus.”

Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton added: “We’re thrilled to have Sam join us as our new head coach.

“He is an impressive, young and determined coach with a huge reputation within the sport.

“He was a leader for both club and country at the highest level throughout his playing career and is extremely well-driven to now make his mark as a coach in Super League.

“The ambition he has for the club and the culture he wants to instil really impressed and stood out for us during the interview process. We firmly believe he is the right man to take the club forward.”

As a player, Burgess played twice for Great Britain and 24 times for England in rugby league. In a glittering league career, he was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal as man of the match in the 2014 NRL Grand Final

He also won five England rugby union caps, and was controversially selected for the 2015 World Cup. He returned to rugby league – and Australia – after the tournament, leaving union fans at the time wondering what might have been.

Richard Marshall will stay on at Warrington as assistant coach, allowing Burgess and the club some stability as the new head man finds his feet. The club said it will announce another coaching addition in the near future.

