Former England wing Jonny May to leave Gloucester

May does not yet have a new club

Jonny May is set to leave Gloucester at the end of the season to pursue other opportunities.

May, who retired from international rugby after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has been at Gloucester since 2020. It was his second spell at the club. His first came from 2009-2017 when he departed to join Leicester.

The 34-year-old told the club website he does not yet have a deal with a new club.

“It really has become a big part of mine and my family’s life – it’s a big part of my heart so it is sad,” May said. “I’ve had lots and lots of great times here, great memories and I feel like I’m leaving on a positive note.

“I’ve got nothing concrete yet,” he added. “I feel like I’ve got a little bit of good rugby left in me, you’re a long time retired so I want to try and enjoy and experience something different before I hang my boots up once and for all.” Gloucester head coach George Skinvington said on May: “He’ll be remembered here for his countless tries, his finishing ability and raw speed which was second to none.

“But what people from the outside don’t see is the hard work and attention to detail that Jonny puts in behind the scenes to make himself one of the best try-scorers in the world.

"We've got some exciting young wingers coming through, who have learnt a lot from Jonny, and we're excited to see how they develop in the future." May will be looking to add some silverware before he leaves. Gloucester are in the Challenge Cup final and they play the Sharks on 24 May.

