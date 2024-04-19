Former Premiership winner announces retirement after 17-year career

An ex-Exeter star is hanging up his boots

Former Premiership winner Will Chudley has announced his retirement from the sport after a 17-year career.

Chudley won the Premiership with Exeter Chiefs in 2017. Exeter was one of six English teams he played for. He made his senior debut for the Bedford Blues before going on to compete for Newcastle, Bath, Exeter, Worcester and Coventry. Chudley joined Coventry after Worcester Warriors announced they were going into administration in 2022.

At the Championship club he has aided them to a third place finish last season and they are currently second this season.

Chudley said via Coventry’s website: “I’ve had such a great time here at Cov. Reuniting with Razor (Alex Rae) and Scays (James Scaysbrook) has been fantastic; they’re remarkable individuals and excellent coaches.

“Coventry became my haven during a time of uncertainty and fear with Worcester and coming here has proven to be one of the best choices I’ve ever made.

“The team dynamic and the culture fostered by the coaches, Jon Sharp and Nick Johnston make this place truly special, and I am confident that this group will only get better. Without a doubt, I have loved every minute of my time as a Cov Dog.”

The 36-year-old has been working as a financial advisor alongside playing for Coventry and he will take up a full time position in the area post-retirement. He is also wanting to remain in rugby in some capacity.

Coventry head coach Alex Rae said: “I’m gutted Will won’t be around next year but want to congratulate him on a fantastic career.

“First and foremost he’s a great person and role model for our young playing group. His performances on the pitch have made him the stand-out no.9 in this league; he has added so much.

“We were pleased to be able to give Will two enjoyable years and it is great to see him go out with a smile on his face. He’ll always be welcome at the Butts and I hope we see plenty of him.”

