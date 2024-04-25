Former Wales and Lions hooker crosses codes to take international CEO role

The star will create partnerships to help boost the sport

Richard Hibbard has been announced as the new Wales Rugby League chief executive officer.

The former Wales international started his rugby career in league before switching codes. In his union career he played for Swansea, Aberavon and Gloucester. On the international stage he won 41 caps for Wales and was a part of the 2018 British and Irish Lions tour.

“Rugby league has always been important to me and I would’ve loved to have had a season or two as a player,” he said.

“But now I’m presented with the next best thing – an amazing opportunity to bring awareness of the rich talent we have in our country.

“I want to grow the sport of league in Wales the right way, from the bottom up, and shaping the game that’s right for Wales, creating opportunities both within the community all the way to elite levels, built on strong foundations.

“To do that we’ll all need to work together. Integral to that will be strengthening relationships with our stakeholders and creating new partnerships and relationships that are mutually beneficial.”

Hibbard played for Wales Dragonhearts in rugby league before venturing over to play union.

The 40-year-old’s role will focus upon creating partnerships to support rugby league as a sport. Those partnership will help to develop the sport from grassroots level to the international arena.

Chair of Wales Rugby League James Davies added: “Richard will aim to create new partnerships that help us to achieve vision – from providing more people with the opportunity to play the game in Wales, to successful representative teams that can showcase our nation on the international stage.

“Richard impressed the Board during our discussions, and he knows the importance of creating a strong brand that people want to be involved or associated with.”

