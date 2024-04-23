Former Wales captain retires aged just 30 after struggling with injuries

Ellis Jenkins will hang up his boots at the end of the season

Former Wales captain Ellis Jenkins will retire at the end of the season after struggling with a knee injury.

While Jenkins can play, his knee requires a lot of management which has impacted the player. He sustained the injury in 2018 and it almost ended his career. He spent two years on the sides but managed to play again and represented his club Cardiff and Wales again.

Jenkins told the club website: “I told Jockey at the start of the season that this would be my last and after 13 years, it feels like the right time.

“There have been a lot of highs and lows through my career and obviously my knee still requires a lot of management, particularly if I’m playing week in, week out. I am no longer able to train at the way I would like, which is frustrating.

“It’s been tough physically and mentally but I am enormously proud of everything I have achieved in my career, particularly coming back from such a big injury to play for Cardiff and Wales again.”

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt added: “It’s always a sad moment when a player retires, particularly one of Ellis’ calibre and stature in the game, but he can be enormously proud of everything he has achieved both in a Cardiff and Wales jersey.

“Not only does he possess a brilliant, natural understanding of the game, he is a great professional, role model and leader within the environment, who has been a key figure throughout my time at the club.”

Jenkins won 12 caps for Wales and made his debut in 2016. He joined Cardiff in 2011 and has played his senior rugby exclusively for the club.

Cardiff Rugby chair, Alun Jones, said: “Ellis has been an outstanding player and ambassador for the club for so many years and can be incredibly proud of his career.

“He is not only a wonderful player but a great leader and the resilience he showed to overcome the injury he suffered in 2018, is an inspiration to us all.”

