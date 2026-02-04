I believe Andy Farrell’s men can cause a huge upset in opener: France v Ireland predictions Six Nations 2026

The Six Nations' first Thursday night game takes place at the Stade de France

It’s a Thursday but the Six Nations is back. The 2026 tournament kicks off in Paris and here are our France v Ireland predictions.

Andy Farrell’s men are battling an injury crisis while Fabien Galthié has dropped some huge names in the likes of Damian Penaud and Gregory Alldritt.

France v Ireland predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: France 29-16 Ireland

France won this fixture at a canter last year and they start as heavy favourites despite their lower world ranking. Ireland’s scrum, weakened by a front-row injury crisis, will be fiercely tested and the real damage may come later in the game when the subs make an appearance.

Matthieu Jalibert has been on fire and he and the untouchable Antoine Dupont should get the front-foot ball needed to dictate the match.

The absence of Uini Atonio, forced to retire after a heart attack, may lend the occasion an emotional edge that will benefit the hosts. There is the scent of a Grand Slam in French nostrils.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: France 38-12 Ireland

An emotional opening in Paris will propel France to a barnstorming victory against a depleted Ireland team. The recent heart attack and subsequent retirement of giant prop Uini Atonio will be perfect motivation for Fabien Galthié’s men who possess a backline of mind-boggling proportions.

All eyes will be on the Antoine Dupont-Matthieu Jalibert axis but we are more excited by Pau winger Théo Attissogbe, so good he keeps French record try scorer Damian Penaud out of the team.

Ireland are missing a coach-load of props, centres and back three men and will simply be overwhelmed by the onslaught of French magic. Expect La Marseillaise at full volume as the home crowd begin to taste a Grand Slam on match week one.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: France 22-24 Ireland

Call me crazy, but I can see a decimated Ireland pulling off a shock in the Stade de France. Andy Farrell is back and motivated after missing the last Six Nations on Lions sabbatical.

Fabien Galthié has ruffled feathers with some big-name omissions and the weight of French expectation could be heavy if things don’t go well from the off. Ireland are due a redemption in this very arena after the 2023 Rugby World Cup heartache…

Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT – Thurs 5 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Stade de France

Capacity: 81, 338

France v Ireland head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: Ireland 27-42 France

2024 Six Nations: France 17-38 Ireland

2023 Six Nations: Ireland 32-19 France

2022 Six Nations: France 30-24 Ireland

2021 Six Nations: Ireland 13-15 France

France v Ireland team news

