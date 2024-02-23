France v Italy predictions Six Nations 2024: Can Azzurri spring shock in Lille?

Italy are looking for their first win of the tournament

France v Italy predictions are in with France the heavy favourites. When did Italy last beat France in the Six Nations sounds like a quiz question. One a rugby fanatic would know and boast about it as they scribbled down the answer. Don’t know it? Take a few seconds to guess.

The answer is 2013. The Italians recorded a 23-18 win over France but they have lost the last 10 Six Nations games against the opposition. Overall, Italy have lost their last 12 games against France in all competitions. And out of the 48 matches competed between the two nations, Italy have won only three. The odds are stacked against them but can Italy cause an upset?

2024 is surely one of their best chances with France star Antoine Dupont playing sevens and the likes of Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt injured. But Italy have not found their best form yet in the competition, narrowly losing to England and being nilled by Ireland. The fixture should be a thriller but who will win? Here are some predictions.

France v Italy predictions

Sarah Rendell: France by 20 points. France may not be in their best form in the Six Nations but they are still packing a punch. With the absences and injuries the team have this may be Italy’s best chance of beating France for many years but it would still be a shock if they managed to get over the line.

Italy are improving and almost managed to beat England in round one, if stars like Ange Capuozzo find space it will be a difficult afternoon for France. But while Italy may stick in the fight, I think France will pull away in the final 20 minutes. Once they start scoring the tries won’t stop.

Josh Graham: France by 13. Surely this won’t be the absolute thrashing we saw at the World Cup. Italy have a new-look back-row either side of captain Michele Lamaro, so it will be interesting to see how they go. France have made their own changes in that area too.

The Azzurri showed signs of promise in round one against England but for too long they have been mildly impressive losers. Sadly, that does not look like it’s going to change.

Kick-off time 3pm – 4pm local time – Sunday, 25 February

TV channel ITV 1 (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Capacity: 50,000

France v Italy head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: Italy 24-29 France

2022 Six Nations: France 37-10 Italy

2021 Six Nations: Italy 10-50 France

2020 Six Nations: France 35-22 Italy

2019 Six Nations: Italy 14-25 France

France v Ireland team news

FRANCE Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon, François Cros.

Replacements: Julian Marchand, Sébastien Taofifénua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Esteban Abadie, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana.

ITALY Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giamarco Nicotera, Giosue Zilocchi, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Simone Ferrari, Matteo Canali, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin

