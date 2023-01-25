Here we list all the fixtures for the Guinness Six Nations

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations fixtures have thrown up a number of mouth-watering ties across the board as reigning Grand Slam champions France look to see if they can defend their Six Nations title and win their first back-to-back championships since 2006 and 2007.

Ireland enter the tournament as the world’s top-ranked side while England are under new management with Steve Borthwick at the helm. Wales are back in the arms of Warren Gatland, who has returned for a second spell in charge having left in 2019.

Scotland have three home fixtures and Gregor Townsend will be looking to improve on their historical best finish of third this time around with Jamie Ritchie captaining the side.

Elsewhere, Italy enter the championship for the first time in seven years having won a game the year before after that last-gasp victory over Wales in Cardiff. Kieran Crowley’s men will hope to kick on having snapped their 36-game losing streak before bagging a first-ever win over Australia during the Autumn Nations Series.

The 2023 Six Nations fixtures begin on Saturday 4 February and run until Super Saturday on 18 March. Every side plays five games with two rest weeks, with no Six Nations fixtures over the weekends of 18-19 February and 4-5 March.

Full 2023 Six Nations Fixtures

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sun 5 February, Italy v France (3pm)

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm)

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)

Sun 12 February, England v Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 25 February, Wales v England (4.45pm)

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland (3pm)

Round 4



Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales (2.15pm)

Sat 11 March, England v France (4.45pm)

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy (12.30pm)

Sat 18 March, France v Wales (2.45pm)

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm)