France v Namibia predictions: Will Les Bleus take charge of Pool A?

Fabien Galthié has returned to his big guns after a mediocre performance against Uruguay

France will look to reclaim top spot in Pool A against Namibia in Marseille on Thursday night after Italy went top with a battling win over Uruguay. Here are our France v Namibia predictions.

Fabien Galthié has called upon the majority of his first-choice stars to put on a good performance after an unconvincing display from his wider squad against Los Teros in Round 2.

France v Namibia predictions

Alan Dymock: France by 70 points: France are at full-strength in their second city and Namibia couldn’t lay a glove on France at their worst. They’ll do their best but it’s an almost impossible ask.

Josh Graham: France by 60 points: Galthié has recalled the big guns and this will be a landslide. Namibia have had the stuffing knocked out of them so this is only going one way. Bielle-Biarrey is set for some more tries as he gets a chance to shine ahead of Gabin Villiere.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Thursday 21st September

TV Channel ITV4 (UK)

Venue Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Capacity:67,394

Fun Fact: The venue for the 2022 Champions Cup Final between Leinster and La Rochelle, the Velodrome was first used to host a Six Nations game in 2018 when France played Italy in front of 50,000 fans.

France form

Beat Uruguay

Beat New Zealand

Beat Australia

Beat Fiji

Beat Scotland

Namibia form

Lost to New Zealand

Lost to Italy

Beat Chile

Lost to Uruguay

Beat Canada

FRANCE v NAMIBIA head-t0-head results

Their only previous meetings have come at the Rugby World Cup, and both in France. Namibia did play two international fixtures against a France XV in 1990 at Windhoek, losing narrowly by nine and four points respectively.

France won 87-10 in 2007 in Toulouse but only prevailed 47-13 in 1999 in Bordeaux.

France v Namibia team news

FRANCE Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet

NAMIBIA Andre van der Bergh; Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (captain), Danco Burger, JC Greyling; Cliven Loubser, Jacques Theron; Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johan Coetzee; Mahepisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Ludick; Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb

Replacements: Obert Nortje, Jason Benade, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Richard Hardwick, Oela Blaauw, Alcino Izaacs, Divan Rossouw

