The Coronavirus has meant the current French Top 14 season will be abandoned.

French Top 14 Season Set To Be Abandoned

The Coronavirus continues to heavily impact sport around the world with the latest casualty being the current French Top 14 rugby season.

It is set to be abandoned with the league’s organisers, the LNR, and the club presidents reaching an agreement to call off the campaign.

This announcement comes just a few days after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the current season of sport would not resume.

This is despite the fact the government’s containment measures meant that the hosting of games without spectators was a possibility.

“After consultation with the presidents of Top 14 and PRO D2 (second division) clubs, the Board will propose to the LNR Management Committee not to follow up on having playoffs at the end of August to close the 2019-2020 season, to pronounce the end of this 2019-2020 season, and to focus on the organisation of the launch of the 2020-2021 editions of the two championships starting in September 2020,” the LNR said in a statement.

The LNR are yet to announce whether any club will be named champions.

They may decide to take a leaf out of French football’s book as it is currently being reported that Paris Saint Germain will be announced as champions of Ligue 1 thanks to their 12 point lead over Marseille. They also have a game in hand.