Fundraiser started for World Cup-winning England coach after huge stroke

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the former England Women's head coach as he continues his recovery

A fundraiser has been set up to help former England Women’s head coach Gary Street after the 56-year-old suffered a massive stroke.

Street, who led England to World Cup glory in 2014, went in for a planned heart bypass operation in August of last year but complications led to a clot on his brain and then a stroke.

It has left Gary, who is affectionately known as ‘Streety’ and ‘Great Ballancino’, facing various physical challenges.

The right side of his body was paralysed, as were his vocal cords, while he also went on to develop a lung infection and sepsis and required an emergency tracheotomy.

Unable to swallow or speak and rendered immobile, Gary’s prognosis was uncertain but he has since fought back. To his immense credit, he’s relearned how to swallow, regained some mobility and has even managed to walk short distances, much to the surprise of his doctors.

Gary Street fundraiser

There is still a long way to go, however, and the prospects of a full recovery remain unclear. Gary will need ongoing therapy and his vocal cords are still paralysed, which is compromising his breathing when moving.

He is also dealing with considerable pain as a result of the nerve damage in his left arm and hand, although his sense of humour remains intact.

As well as his work with the England Women’s team between 2007 and 2015, during which the Red Roses won five Six Nations titles in a row to go with their World Cup success, Gary has also worked with the Harlequins academy and has been instrumental in developing some of the current first team players.

In addition, Gary has given his personal time to share his expertise with aspiring players and coaches of all ages from various backgrounds in order to grow the sport from the grassroots level, a cause he is particularly passionate about.

After the help he has so generously given to so many people, the family is now asking for the rugby family to rally around Gary as he takes on his next challenge.

Gary faces a two-year wait for speech therapy and four-month wait for physiotherapy, both of which are vital to his continued recovery.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up where people can contribute to Gary’s fight as he aims to regain his independence.

The target is £30,000 and the total is approaching £10,000 so any donation, big or small, will be much appreciated by the family.

Click here for more details and please don’t hesitate to share Gary’s story!

