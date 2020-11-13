Geordan Murphy leaves Leicester Tigers after 23 years

The director of rugby leaves the club he joined as a teenager

Director of rugby Geordan Murphy has parted company with Leicester Tigers after 23 years with the Gallagher Premiership club.

In an official statement, Tigers said the decision was mutually arrived at after the 42-year-old was informed his contract, which was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, would not be renewed. The news comes just one week before Tigers’ first fixture of the new season, at home against Gloucester on Saturday 21 November.



Former full-back Murphy – who also has 72 caps for Ireland – played 16 years at Tigers, and became head coach in 2018. He was named DoR in July.



The club say they will not be recruiting to replace the DoR role, with chairman Peter Tom saying: “(head coach) Steve Borthwick understands the expectations of him, his coaching team and the playing group at Leicester Tigers on the pitch.”

Speaking about his time at the club, the outgoing Murphy said: “I have spent 23 great years at Leicester Tigers and forged great friendships with people throughout that entire period.

“I’m most proud of the respect I earned from my team-mates and colleagues, and I’m grateful to all of them for how they have helped me, supported me and shared in my time at this club.

“Winning has been the easy part. It is when things are not going well, when you are losing and having to get back up every day and put on a brave face, that you know who your friends are and, to all of those who supported me through those times, those are the friends I will have for life.

“I wish the club the very best for the future on and off the pitch, and say thank you to the supporters who have been a part of my life for more than 20 years.”

