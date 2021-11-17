Ford will leave Leicester Tigers at the end of the season

George Ford signs long-term deal with Sale Sharks

George Ford has signed a three-year deal for Sale Sharks which will begin in the 2022/23 season.

The England fly-half will see out his contract for Leicester Tigers which expires at the end of the current campaign. This is his second spell for Tigers who he made his Premiership debut for in 2009.

Ford said: “It has been the most difficult decision of my career. I am proud and grateful to represent this great club at Leicester and I will give my all for the rest of my time at Tigers.”

Oldham-born Ford added he is excited to be heading back to his roots.

“I’m excited about what the future holds – playing rugby in the North West, representing the club where I am from and helping drive Sale Sharks forward.”

He helped Leicester win a Premiership title in 2013 before heading to Bath Rugby. He remained at the south west club until 2017 when he re-joined Tigers.

Despite being excluded from Eddie Jones’ England team in recent times he has been in good form, adding to Tigers’ flawless 21/22 season. The club are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership after eight consecutive wins.

What have Sale Sharks said about the signing?

Sale head coach Alex Sanderson has said Ford will be a “massive boost” for the club.

“George Ford is world class – one of the very best fly-halves in the game over the past five years,” he said. “This season he’s probably playing the best rugby of his career so we’re getting him at the right time.

“It’s massively exciting but not just because of how talented he is. When I’ve spoken to him it’s clear that he wants to help us bring the younger players in our squad on. He has so much desire to lift the people around him and that’s the kind of person I want here.

“It’s a massive boost for the club and it’s a big indication of what we’re all about and where we’re trying to get to.”

