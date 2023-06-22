Slater retired from rugby in 2022 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Gloucester-Hartpury players are going to donate their Premier 15s final fees to Ed Slater’s campaign. The #4Ed campaign was established to raise money for ex-Gloucester player Slater and his family after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Slater retired in 2022 after receiving the diagnosis and he played for Gloucester at the time. The 34-year-old signed for the west country team in 2017 and the club have set-up multiple events to raise money for him. One sees Gloucester and Slater’s former team Leicester Tigers compete for the Slater Cup at every Premiership match between the clubs. Fundraising takes place at each ground and it is to be competed every season.

Gloucester-Hartpury has added to the fund-raising efforts with their match fees. The club have not disclosed how much the fees are. Match fees are the only way some players are paid in the women’s top-flight with the league not professional.

Gloucester-Hartpury: Who are they playing in the final?

Gloucester will take on Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s final on Saturday. The match will be hosted at Kingsholm, which the club have renamed Queensholm for the final. Gloucester and Exeter overcame Bristol Bears and defending champions Saracens respectively in the semi-finals.

There is set to be a record crowd for a women’s top-flight final too. Gloucester have said they have sold double the amount of tickets that attended last year’s final between Exeter and Saracens. Tickets are still on sale and the west country club are trying to sell-out the ground for the final.

If fans cannot attend the game, the match will be shown on TV. BT Sport will be broadcasting the game which will see a brand new champion in the Premier 15s as only Harlequins and Saracens have won the trophy in the past.

