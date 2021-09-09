Government minister mixes up Maro Itoje and Marcus Rashford

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Williamson said that he had met the England and Manchester United hero on a video conference call, saying: “We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming but then he had to shoot off. I didn’t want to be the one that was holding him back from his training.” However, an aide later clarified to the Standard that the Zoom call had actually been with Itoje.

Footballer Rashford very famously forced a government about-face on free school meals provision during lockdown, while Itoje had advocated for poorer pupils to get better access to laptop computers during the pandemic.