The Best Supporters Packages for Rugby World Cup 2019™ With Gullivers

Rugby World Cup 2019™ – official supporter packages on sale now!

If you’re still desperate to go to Rugby World Cup 2019™ – and having read Rugby World’s incredible guide to Japan that comes free with the November issue of the mag, who wouldn’t?! – we know just the people to talk to…

Gullivers Sports Travel has been appointed as an Authorised Sub-Agent for Rugby World Cup 2019™.

We all love the Rugby World Cup. All the thrills, the rivalries, the upsets, the clash of cultures. In September, October and November 2019, 20 nations will once again compete for rugby’s biggest prize: The Webb Ellis Cup.

As it’s in Japan, a place on so many bucket lists, this tournament provides the perfect opportunity to watch the best rugby teams face one another along with exploring a fascinating and beautiful country.

Having taken over 50,000 supporters to follow their teams since the very first Rugby World Cup back in 1987, Gullivers can’t wait to see what the competition has in store! You can book with confidence, safe in the knowledge that you will be looked after by their experienced and dedicated team – something which creates real rugby experiences for real rugby people.

Drawn in pool C, England have landed in one of the most competitive and unpredictable pools in Rugby World Cup history. Gullivers’ England supporter packages can take you to see England in their pool matches, as well as the two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, bronze final and of course, the final, should they qualify.

And that’s just England. Gullivers have a wide array of packages on offer depending on who you support, or if you’re a neutral fan looking to see the ever-exciting knock-out stages!

Each tour package includes:

Guaranteed official Rugby World Cup tickets

Accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis

Return international flights (premium economy and business class upgrades available on request)

Domestic travel around Japan

Coach transfers to and from the airports, matches, sightseeing and functions

Entry to our exclusive events

Optional excursions programme to enhance your Japan experience

Dedicated Tour Manager

Local Japanese speaking assistant support

Plus so much more! Just pick who you’re following…

So if you follow England here is what you could see.



Fixtures

Date Match Stadium Location Sun 22 Sept England v Tonga Sapporo Dome Sapporo City Thu 26 Sept England v USA Kobe Misaki Stadium Kobe City Sat 5 Oct England v Argentina Tokyo Stadium Tokyo Metropolitan Sat 12 Oct England v France International Stadium Yokohama Yokohama City



Related: Nine top tips for travelling Japan with Gullivers



Tour Options

Owashi Tour – All four pool matches

20 Sept – 14 Oct 2019 From £8,995pp

Sapporo City – Osaka Prefecture – Kobe City – Kyoto – Kanazawa – Tokyo Metropolitan

Geisha Tour – Last three pool matches

24 Sept – 14 Oct 2019 From £8,495pp

Kobe City – Kyoto – Kanazawa – Tokyo Metropolitan

Akaibara – Last two pool matches

3 – 14 Oct 2019 From £5,495pp

Tokyo Metropolitan

Prestige Tour – Last two pool matches

3 Oct – 14 Oct 2019 From £6,695pp

Tokyo Metropolitan

Samurai White Tour – Last two pool matches & quarter-finals

3 Oct – 22 Oct 2019 From £9,995pp

Tokyo Metropolitan – Kyoto – Fukuoka Prefecture

Premier Tour – Last two pool matches & quarter-finals

3 Oct – 22 Oct 2019 From £9,995pp

Tokyo Metropolitan – Kyoto – Fukuoka Prefecture

Bushido Red Tour – Quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze final & final

16 Oct – 6 Nov 2019 From £12,195pp

Fukuoka Prefecture – Osaka Prefecture – Tokyo Metropolitan – Kyoto – Tokyo Metropolitan

Platinum Tour – Quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze final & final

16 Oct – 4 Nov 2019 From £12,995pp

Fukuoka Prefecture – Kyoto – Tokyo Metropolitan

Tancho Tour – Follow England

20 Sept – 6 Nov 2019 From £22,495pp

Sapporo City – Osaka Prefecture – Kobe City – Kyoto – Kanazawa – Tokyo Metropolitan – Hiroshima – Fukuoka Prefecture – Osaka Prefecture – Tokyo Metropolitan – Kyoto – Tokyo Metropolitan

*Please note from prices are based on two sharing and subject to availability at the time of booking.

Why book with Gullivers?

GULLIVERS ARE AN AUTHORISED SUB-AGENT of Rugby World Cup 2019™, ensuring you are travelling officially and with guaranteed match tickets.

GULLIVERS HAVE THE EXPERIENCE, and this will be our eighth Rugby World Cup! We LOVE our rugby.

Gullivers will give you a REAL RUGBY TOUR EXPERIENCE – fantastic excursions and exclusive functions are all part of what makes their tours special.

GULLIVERS HAVE EXPERIENCE of Japan – we have sent numerous school and club teams to tour Japan, and completed a full reccy of all the Rugby World Cup cities and destinations. Not to mention Their Event Manager speaks Japanese having lived and worked in Japan, so brings excellent experience and knowledge of this beautiful country.

GULLIVERS ARE ATOL, IATA AND ABTA BONDED, so you can travel with confidence. They’re also part of the Travelopia Group of companies, the world’s largest specialist travel company – you’re in safe hands!

For more information on each package or to book, head to gulliverstravel.co.uk or call 01684 877918.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 logo TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.