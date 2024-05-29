“Gutted” Ellis Genge out of New Zealand tour

Genge has been ruled out through injury

England prop Ellis Genge says he is “gutted” as injury has ruled him out of the team’s summer tour.

Genge sustained the injury in Bristol’s final game of the season against Harlequins at the Stoop. The problem means he will not be a part of Steve Borthwick’s team playing Japan and New Zealand in the coming months.

Genge posted on X: “Every cloud… obviously gutted to be ruled out of summer tour but get a chance to spend some proper quality time with the family. Thanks for the well wishes.”

The 29-year-old not being available opens the door for other players. Borthwick will have the likes of Bevan Rodd and Beno Obano on his radar for the squad. The games are being played in June and July and some players have time left to impress the England boss.

Northampton Saints, Saracens, Bath and Sale Sharks are all competing in the Premiership semi-finals this coming weekend.

It is not just the prop hole Borthwick has to fill. Ollie Chessum has also been ruled out through injury.

Chessum had surgery on a long standing issue which has not been specified. The 23-year-old is capable of playing in the second or back row and there are some players who could fill his spot.

The front runner may be George Martin. He has now recovered from his own injury set backs and has previously impressed in an England shirt.

Other candidates for Borthwick include Ethan Roots and Chandler Cunningham-South. Both players were involved in the 2024 Six Nations but were not regular starters. Roots had a Player of the Match performance against Italy but then only started one more match. Cunningham-South started from the bench in the four matches he played in the tournament.

